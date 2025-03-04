C-TRAN partners with Aira to offer visual interpreting services to improve transit access

C-TRAN has partnered with Aira, a visual interpreting service, to improve accessibility for all blind and low-vision transit riders. Through the Aira Explorer app, riders will have access to on-demand, remote visual interpreting services for transit schedules and information. C-TRAN says the service will provide a valuable navigation tool for riders in Clark County, Wash.

Clark County transit riders can download the app for free in the iOS or Google Play App Store, tap a button and connect via secure video call with a professional visual interpreter. The interpreter uses the caller’s phone camera to assist with navigation, provide description, read aloud signs and maps and help with any other tasks a rider may be looking to accomplish while traveling within Clark County.

Local users can automatically use the app for free at major hubs in the C-TRAN system, including transit centers, or with a designated access offer in the app while traveling on C-TRAN elsewhere.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Aira to provide this important tool to our blind and low-vision community here in Clark County,” said C-TRAN CEO Leann M. Caver. “C-TRAN is committed to creating opportunities and removing barriers. This partnership is a natural fit.”

“A lack of access to visual information can be an impediment to independently navigating and traveling through one's environment,” said Aira Chief of Blindness Initiatives Everette Bacon. “We're proud to offer our services in partnership with C-TRAN because it means expanding the accessibility and reach of their transit system. When riders know they have professional visual interpreting at their fingertips, it means more engaging, efficient and inclusive travel.”

Riders can make calls to Aira 24/7 year-round without advance reservations. There is no limit or cost to calls and the service is designed to be available whenever the need arises. C-TRAN riders can also use Aira’s image chat feature, where they can upload or take an image—like of a bus stop sign—and receive a detailed AI generated description.