MARTA works to improve customer experience through technological advances

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has dedicated a customer experience team to improve its overall rider experience. Through a series of technological updates, MARTA says this team will help to address rider frustration of waiting for a train without real-time updates or needing to switch between multiple apps to plan a trip.

MARTA’s “digital front door” website

MARTA’s customer experience team first tackled the agency’s website to improve important information availability and delivery. Leading this endeavor is MARTA Senior Director of Customer Technology David Emory and MARTA Manager of Customer Technology Products Anthony Thomas. Emory and Thomas have been working to take in customer feedback, studying what works and collaborating with experts in transit technology to build a plan for a website that not only offers real-time tracking and better trip-planning tools.

The agency says its website will represent MARTA’s “digital front door”—as a gateway to a smoother, more connected transit experience.

One app for everything

MARTA’s customer experience team is also working to create a single mobile transit app that offers better convenience, accessibility, reliability while offering an easier way for riders to pay their fares. MARTA says its team is designing an app to make navigating its transit system as simple as scrolling through social media. The customer service team is also working to put down a layout that could accommodate future service changes or additions from on-demand services to new fare collection systems.

Readily available transit information

MARTA says its team is also transforming how information is displayed across stations and stops. The agency is working to offer its riders clear, real-time updates on when their train will arrive or which bus to take next with new digital signage at stations and bus stops. MARTA wants to implement sleek, large-format screens in stations and smaller displays at bus stops and onboard trains.

“Our goal is to make MARTA’s technology feel effortless for riders,” Emory said. “Whether it’s checking a schedule, planning a trip or getting real-time updates, we want people to have the information they need right when they need it—without frustration.”

MARTA notes that its team will work to remain consistent and seamless with its design and the accuracy of the information being presented across the agency’s app, website and station screen.

“We ride MARTA too,” Thomas said. “We know how important it is to have clear, reliable information when you’re on the move. That’s what motivates us every day.”