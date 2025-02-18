SEPTA launches new transit app with CapTech

In partnership with CapTech, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has launched its new mobile app. CapTech says SEPTA’s app will offer a more modern, accessible digital experience hosted on a flexible system that supports rapid updates and making regional transit smarter and more convenient for regular riders and visitors.

SEPTA’s new app includes:

Added preferences, favorites and notifications capabilities

Faster, smoother user onboarding experience

Enhanced trip planning features

Integrated real-time and static information for routes and vehicles

Detailed station information

Updated maps and schedules unified with new branding

Integrated incident reporting

“As both a rider and professional partner to SEPTA, it’s been a privilege to work with a blended team of SEPTA and CapTech employees to rebuild this application,” said CapTech Director of Management Consulting Stacey Richardson. “The amount of usability testing with end users, the care and the collaboration that went into designing the front and back-ends was inspiring and truly unique to this project.”