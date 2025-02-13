HART offers Transit app premium features to all its riders

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) recently transitioned to the Transit App for customer-facing real-time travel information. The agency previously developed OneBusAway Tampa, the agency's longtime real-time information application.

HART is now offering free access to Transit Royale, Transit App's premium service, offering better real-time travel information. The upgrade provides expanded route maps, full departure schedules, real-time vehicle tracking and step-by-step trip guidance—all at no cost.

“We’re always looking to improve the customer experience,” said HART CEO Scott Drainville. “By offering Transit Royale for free, we’re giving customers the best tools to plan their trips with confidence and provide immediate feedback on the go.”

HART riders using the Transit app will receive a notification unlocking premium features, including:

Full HART route maps and schedules

Expanded real-time departure info

The GO feature for trip guidance and customization

Personalized themes and favorite place markers

Riders can also switch the app’s theme to match HART’s branding for a localized, ad-free experience.

HART says this initiative is part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing GPS tracking, expanding digital tools and improving service accessibility.