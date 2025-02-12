WMATA launches free Waymap navigation app to improve transit access for riders with vision impairments

Waymap’s platform is now live across the entire Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) transit system. Waymap is a free navigation app designed for people with vision impairments and other disabilities, expanding access to transit and empowering all riders. Riders can utilize Waymap to navigate 98 rail stations, over 11,000 bus stops and 325 bus routes throughout WMATA’s system.

“Access to navigation means access to the world—and to all the social, emotional and professional opportunities it holds,” said Waymap Founder and President Tom Pey. “From lifelong residents with disabilities to visitors and others who have a harder time getting around, everyone should be able to explore all that this great city has to offer. We are grateful to have Metro as a partner in bringing this possibility closer to reality.”

Waymap’s SmartStep™ technology gives step-by-step audio instructions with up to three feet of accuracy throughout a user’s journey. Waymap notes that with over 32 million square feet of real estate mapped globally, its services do not rely on mobile phone signal, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth beacons, GPS or other physical infrastructure.

“Metro plays a vital role in the community—connecting people in the region to jobs, schools, major attractions and recreational activities. Ensuring that America’s Metro System is a leader in accessibility on a global scale is a priority for all of us at Metro,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “Safe, accessible public transit not only increases ridership, it also leads to a stronger economy, improved access to arts and culture and a better place to live and work overall. Waymap also has the potential to make our region’s transportation network easier for all people to navigate.”

Waymap notes that while Washington, D.C., is the first entire city and transportation network to become available on its platform, the company plans to expand to more cities across the U.S. and internationally in the coming year.

To date, Waymap says it has raised $10.75 million in funding with investors including TELUS Global Ventures, Venrex and Whitecloud Capital.

"At the TELUS Pollinator Fund, the impact arm of TELUS Global Ventures, we're committed to investing in innovative technologies that make a meaningful difference in people's lives," said TELUS Managing Partner Terry Doyle. "Waymap's groundbreaking navigation platform aligns perfectly with our vision of creating more inclusive and accessible communities by giving visually impaired people the ability and the choice to take public transportation without navigation worries. By supporting Waymap's expansion in Washington, D.C., and beyond, we're not just investing in a company; we're investing in a future where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can navigate and experience cities with confidence and independence."