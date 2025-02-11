MTA launches Convo Access pilot to provide access to ASL transit services

A pilot program has been launched by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to connect people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing with an instant and on-demand American Sign Language interpreter while using the transit system. Convo Access is a mobile smartphone and web-based application that allows users to scan a QR code, connect with a live interpreter and chat with an MTA employee about service changes, payment or anything regarding their journey.

"Delivering a solution for customers who are deaf or hard-of-hearing to have direct communications with MTA employees is a great enhancement to the customer experience," said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo." This pilot is going to redefine how we engage with our customers and allow us to explore new best practices ensuring equal access for all our customers throughout the MTA."

The pilot, which is free to use for all customers, was initially deployed at Penn Station, Times Square and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ). The MTA says these locations achieved a 94 percent activation rate, with users reporting enhanced personal connections and more natural interactions with transit staff. The deployment follows a successful initial Transit Tech Lab proof of concept. The Transit Tech Lab is a public-private initiative created by the MTA and the Partnership Fund for New York City to make New York transit more accessible, responsive and efficient.

“Convo Access is more than a tool – employees and riders will be able to greet each other and have conversations beyond directions and train times,” said Convo CEO Jarrod Musano. “Together with our partners at MTA, we’re creating a transit system where everyone feels empowered and welcomed.”

“This pilot with the MTA, along with the broader testing of the service across the region with the PANYNJ and New Jersey Transit, is an exciting step towards improving service for deaf and hard-of-hearing transit riders,” said Partnership for New York City Senior Vice President of Innovation Stacey Matlen. “This work is yet another example of how we can use technology to provide New Yorkers with essential government services more effectively and efficiently. We are proud of how Convo and the other companies from last year’s Transit Tech Lab’s Customer Experience Challenge are creating a better and more communicative transit system.”