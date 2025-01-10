PennDOT implements Fixed Route Intelligent Transportation System throughout its system

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has completed the implementation of its Fixed Route Intelligent Transportation System (FRITS) at 33 transit agencies across the state. The FRITS technology provides real-time service information for passengers and enhanced transit planning for agencies. Passengers are now able to see their bus and how far away it is from their location at nearly three dozen transit agencies spanning 41 counties.

“Every transit agency, regardless of size or budget or whether they’re in an urban or rural location, deserves access to technology that can help them better serve their customers,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “By implementing this technology statewide, transit users in all corners of Pennsylvania will benefit and more Pennsylvanians will reach their destinations on-time and safely.”

Riders can access real time service information including the location of the bus and predicted stop arrival times via the “myStop” smartphone app. Customers can also easily navigate between transit agencies using myStop, which is especially useful for riders in rural areas. For example, a passenger in Lemont Furnace who needs to travel to Greensburg can use myStop and view information for both Fayette Area Coordinated Transit and Westmoreland County Transit to identify which routes to use, where the bus is currently located and easily plan their route. Additionally, because all agencies have had their routes certified by Google Maps as part of the project, customers can use Google Maps to plan transit routes as well and rest assured that route information is accurate.

“Safe, clean and reliable public transit is essential to Pennsylvanians’ daily lives and our economic growth,” said Carroll. “With this new system, the Shapiro Administration is continuing its commitment to improve online services and make it easier for Pennsylvanians to connect with vital resources across the Commonwealth. We’re always looking for new ways to use data to enhance operations and customer service at PennDOT and with the completion of this project, transit agencies of any size can benefit from this technology.”

In addition to the service improvements for riders, PennDOT says the enhancements can help transit agencies monitor their vehicles’ location, automatically count passengers boarding or leaving vehicles and provides a statewide reporting database.

The $32.6 million project began in March 2018 and was completed by State College-based Avail Technologies. FRITS has been implemented at all fixed-route transit agencies in Pennsylvania, except for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority (SEPTA) and Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT), which already have their own comparable systems. Pennsylvania’s FRITS implementation was the first statewide deployment of this technology.

"With this project, PennDOT has made an outstanding investment to serve the Pennsylvania riding public,” said Avail Technologies President and CEO Dorsey Houtz. “Avail is grateful for our role in supporting this endeavor. We’re passionate about helping transit agencies improve their service, provide better information to riders and analyze their operational data and the FRITS project has been a unique opportunity to do so across the Commonwealth. The vision behind FRITS – a unified, statewide system – is unique in the country and we’re happy to celebrate bringing PennDOT’s vision to fruition here in our home state."

Transit agencies around the state have seen the benefits of FRITS.

“This advanced system revolutionized how we serve our community by providing real-time visibility into our entire fleet operations,” said Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority Executive Director Richard Farr. “Not only did it enhance our operational efficiency and reduce costs, but it also dramatically improved the passenger experience through accurate arrival predictions and more reliable service. This technology has been a game-changer in our ability to respond proactively to service disruptions and make data-driven decisions that benefit both our operations and our riders.”