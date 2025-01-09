South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to utilize data from Citymapper to improve transit services

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has partnered with Citymapper to improve the travel experience for residents, workers and visitors using its transit services. Through this initiative, SYMCA will utilize data insights into regional travel patterns to help transform South Yorkshire’s transport services. By accessing unique data from Citymapper that outlines how people use public transport, SYMCA says it can identify gaps in service and prioritize investments where they’re needed most.

SYMCA notes Citymapper’s app will also be enhanced for South Yorkshire’s transport network. From buses and trams, to trains and active travel options, the app will offer a one-stop solution for travelling efficiently and sustainably, with key features such as multi-modal journey planning, real-time departure information and live bus tracking empowering users to make informed travel decisions.

“Across South Yorkshire we deserve a better transport network, and I’m doing everything I can to turn that vision into a reality," said South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard. “From moving at pace through the bus franchising assessment process, to introducing a new TSY app and journey planner, as well as taking South Yorkshire’s Supertram back under public control. Data is key to understanding travel patterns and how we all travel to help us shape a more responsive network. That’s why I’m delighted to be working with Citymapper, giving us another tool to improve transport in South Yorkshire.”

The collaboration will supplement SYMCA’s mission to create a connected, accessible and environmentally friendly transport network.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with SYMCA to help South Yorkshire residents and visitors travel with ease,” said Sam Griffiths, head of UK & Nordics at Via Transportation, who acquired Citymapper in April 2023. “Our unique understanding of regional travel patterns will also help SYMCA transform the public transport network and deliver reliable, efficient and passenger-centric services.”