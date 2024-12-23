Sound Transit extends GoodMaps app to five additional 1 Line stations

Sound Transit has extended the use of the GoodMaps app to five additional 1 Line stations. The GoodMaps app, which uses light detection and ranging mapping technology to create highly accurate 3D maps of large public spaces’ interiors, has been added to the Northgate, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, Columbia City and SeaTac/Airport stations. Sound Transit notes the app has been available at the Westlake and International District/Chinatown stations since February 2024.

With its real-time, turn-by-turn directions via a smartphone app, Sound Transit notes GoodMaps provides accessible wayfinding for all passengers, including those who have visual or hearing impairments, are neurodivergent or have limited mobility, as well as anyone who feels anxious or uncomfortable in new or complex environments or just wants to find their way more efficiently.

“Expanding GoodMaps will help all of our riders, whether they have vision or mobility challenges, are tourists new to the city or are regular riders experiencing a new part of the system,” said Sound Transit Program Manager for Passenger-Facing Technology Justin Deno. “The app aligns with Sound Transit’s commitment to improve passenger experience through technology and provide inclusive and accessible public transportation.”

The agency says GoodMaps includes Spanish language support, with additional languages coming in 2025. If the pilot is successful, Sound Transit notes it will evaluate launching GoodMaps to all Link light-rail stations. GoodMaps is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.