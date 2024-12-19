SEPTA relaunches its transit app with new updates and improved accessibility

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has launched version 3.0 of its mobile app, offering a more modernized and accessible way for customers to plan their trips. The app utilizes a fully integrated trip planner with access to real-time information on the go and management of SEPTA Key Cards. The app also offers a direct connection to SEPTA Transit Police and customer service without leaving the app.

“Riders using the latest version of our app will see new features that will make for a much simpler customer experience,” said SEPTA Interim General Manager Scott Sauer. “This new app will encourage more ridership and make our customers feel more confident as they use the system.”

The app, which has been in development for several years, is one piece of SEPTA’s larger program of customer experience improvements, including the redesigned SEPTA website which launched in 2023 and new signage and wayfinding which began rolling out earlier this year. It also follows recent improvements to SEPTA’s real-time arrival information, such as the agency’s Ghost Busters initiative to improve the accuracy of bus cancellation data.

Features of the enhanced app include:

A nearby map that shows stops and stations that are closest.

Fully integrated trip planning functionality without leaving the app.

Ability to report an issue to SEPTA Transit Police within the app, without needing to download the separate Transit Watch App.

Detailed station information for every SEPTA station.

Improved features for riders with accessibility needs, including full screen reader compatibility.

An easier experience managing SEPTA Keys, including adding travel wallet funds and passes, in addition to KeyTix.

Since the launch of a beta version of the new app in mid-November, more than 3000 people downloaded the app, many providing important feedback SEPTA has used to improve the app.

These improvements have included:

A more interactive Trip Planner Map

Defaulting users to seeing their favorites (when they have favorites)

Removing retired Key Cards from view

SEPTA will continue to update the app based on user feedback on a weekly basis over the next month.