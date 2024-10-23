Brightline assigned designator code ‘BE’ by International Air Transport Association.

Brightline has been assigned the designator code "BE" by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The agency says the milestone will enable it to expand its reach through interline and codeshare arrangements with airlines worldwide while also simplifying sales through travel agencies and tour operators via Global Distribution Systems (GDS).

The IATA designator code is a critical step for Brightline, as it integrates further into the global travel ecosystem. By using the BE code, Brightline can be listed alongside airlines in booking systems, allowing customers to seamlessly plan and purchase combined air and rail journeys. Brightline says this will enhance connectivity between its stations in Florida and key destinations served by partner airlines.

Expanding connectivity and convenience

Brightline notes the designation offers several benefits, including:

The BE code allows Brightline to be available in GDS platforms used by travel agencies and tour operators around the world, making it easier for customers to book combined travel options. Simplified travel booking: Customers will be able to see and book Brightline journeys directly through airline and travel agency platforms, offering a smooth and convenient way to plan their entire trip.

“With our new 'BE' code, we are expanding our network to provide travelers with greater flexibility, connectivity and convenience,” said Travis Christ, chief commercial officer, Brightline. “Brightline is becoming a key component of the multimodal travel experience in Florida, helping customers get where they need to go, whether it’s connecting with a flight at Orlando International Airport or enjoying a quick journey to south Florida. We look forward to working with our airline partners, travel agencies and tour operators to make travel simpler, easier and more connected.”