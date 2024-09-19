Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District rolls out updates to its digital passenger information kiosks

Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) has launched an improved interface for its digital passenger information kiosks. Its technology services team began deploying the updated interface to all 36 kiosks throughout the Champaign-Urbana service area.

MTD conducted a communications survey in early 2023 and found that 76 percent of passengers who ride MTD rely on digital information kiosks for departure information. Since then, MTD says it has been closely monitoring all avenues of passenger communication and making gradual improvements to enhance the way it presents route and departure information. Improvements have been made to the 2024-2025 Maps & Schedules book, posters at bus shelters and on all digital passenger information kiosks.

The new changes will help provide a better passenger experience and more closely resemble the agency's website's content structure. MTD says it welcomes input on these changes and has asked its riders to complete a survey by Oct. 14.