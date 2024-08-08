Argo Corporation to enter North American on-demand transit space

Argo Corporation in Canada will be launching its vertically and publicly integrated on-demand transit system. The company will partner with cities, transit agencies and governments to help reduce congestion on roads and time lost in traffic by encouraging on-demand transit use.

"Mobility within and across our cities is the lifeblood of our economies and social fabric. It provides access to jobs, healthcare, education and our loved ones," said Praveen Arichandran, co-CEO and co-founder of Argo. "With road traffic set to get significantly worse in the coming years and decades, it's critical that we take cars off the road by making public transit the most convenient way to get around. We're bringing world-class technology talent back home to Canada and are excited to partner with cities and transit agencies, as well as provincial and federal governments to showcase Canadian innovation and the future of public transit on a global stage."

Argo's solution integrates custom software with vehicular hardware to create a network of routed vehicles that work together to serve and scale real-time to the needs of entire cities. Riders will be in more control of their mobility through a mobile app delivering on-demand, door-to-door service that is fully integrated with existing transit lines and systems.

Argo will soon launch within the greater Toronto, Ontario, area, offering first- and last-mile rides that will move commuters between their homes, workplaces and train stations, alongside several programs for private schools.