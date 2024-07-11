JTA provides blind, low-vision transit users free access to Aira App

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has partnered with visual interpreting service, Aira, to improve and increase accessibility for blind and low-vision transit users.

Anyone using JTA services will be able to access the Aira app for free and connect with a highly trained visual interpreter to get them to their destination with more independence and efficiency.

Transit users can connect with an Aira agent in the app who can securely access their smartphone’s camera and communicate valuable visual information. Aira can be used in a broad range of ways to empower blind or low-vision transit users to travel through northeast Florida with more autonomy. Some examples of tasks an Aira agent could assist with include locating the Skyway Monorail ticket kiosk, distinguishing the express bus from the regular or finding the most direct pedestrian route to a transit stop.

“The JTA is dedicated to building an accessible and inclusive transit system for all of their residents and we’re thrilled Aira is now a key part of those efforts,” said Troy Otillio, CEO, Aira. “Through accessing critical visual information with Aira, people who are blind and low-vision will be able to have an improved transit experience and navigate the city on their own terms.”

"The JTA is proud to offer free access to on-demand visual interpreters to our patrons through our partnership with Aira,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “The JTA is committed to providing dignified mobility services that restore independence for all transit users in the communities we serve.”