Transit app and Swiftly launch better real-time information in Miami-Dade

Collaboration between Transit app and big data platform Swiftly means riders don’t have to toss a coin and guess when their ride is arriving.

Swiftly Inc.
Jan 30th, 2020
Transitapp Swiftly
Swiftly/Transit

Miami-Dade Transit riders looking to score big this week can now kick off their trips with new real-time data in the Transit app that’s as precise as a perfectly-executed onside kick. Starting today, riders can access improved real-time predictions for Miami-Dade Transit thanks to real-time information from Swiftly, the leading big data platform for public transportation. All they have to do is open Transit to gain some yardage.

Transit, the leading transport app in North America, is already used by tens of thousands of Miami-Dade riders each month, and also includes Tri-Rail, Brightline, Broward County Transit, and municipal trolley lines. With new real-time predictions from Swiftly, which have been found to be up to 30 percent more accurate than other prediction engines, Transit users will catch their Miami-Dade Transit ride faster than a fleet-footed running back.

With Transit, riders see nearby options and departure times in big text and bright colors. Users can easily navigate South Florida, aided by real-time bus and rail ETAs, as well as trip planning and step-by-step navigation with Transit’s GO feature. 

Transit also brings multimodal options from different operators together into one app with its Transit+ feature, including Citi Bike, scooters from JUMP and Spin, as well as ridehail from Uber and Lyft. This first-of-its kind feature allows users to plan multimodal trips while getting real-time updates on their rail connections. This ease-of-use has made Transit a hit with riders, and the app has millions of active users in more than 200 cities worldwide.

The effort will go into overtime, as additional services, such as local trolleys in municipalities like Miami Beach, join Miami-Dade Transit with real-time predictions in Transit.

In addition to the big game on Sunday, riders will be able to make their way to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center using Transit to ride Miami-Dade Transit and the free Miami Beach Trolley to avoid parking hassles and find the most direct route to the end zone.

This new and improved real-time information, bringing a top-notch experience to Miami-Dade Transit riders, builds upon existing collaborations between Swiftly and Transit in cities including Boston, San Jose, and Baltimore.

“Our mission is to help people get around cities without using their own car,” said David Block-Schachter, Chief Business Officer at Transit. “Providing accurate real-time information in an easy-to-use app is key to giving riders the best experience possible. When agencies like Miami-Dade Transit switch to Swiftly, we always see a big improvement in data quality, along with a drop in rider complaints. This is great news for riders.” 

“Swiftly was founded to help transit agencies provide high-quality real-time information for their riders,” said Jonathan Simkin, CEO of Swiftly. ‘This will be more important than ever during the Super Bowl where heavy congestion is expected across Miami. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Miami-Dade County and Transit to deliver a best-in-class rider experience that will help boost transit ridership and reduce congestion on game day.”

