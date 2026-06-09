Atomic City Transit, Axon Vibe launch new multimodal trip planning apps

Atomic City Transit (ACT) has expanded its trip-planning capability on its new ACT MyCommute app while Axon Vibe released its new Go NYC app—both seeking to give riders a full picture of all their transit options in a single platform.

ACT launches expanded trip-planning functionality through MyCommute app

ACT has launched an expansion of its trip-planning functionality across Los Alamos, N.M., and the region with the all-in-one ACT MyCommute app.

The launch of ACT MyCommute combines real-time information from nearby public transit agencies—Park and Ride, Blue Bus, Santa Fe Trails and Rio Metro Rail Runner—so that riders can plan regional transit connections to destinations, including Los Alamos, Santa Fe, Española, Albuquerque and more, all from a single app.

“ACT MyCommute represents a major step forward in improving mobility and accessibility for our community,” said ACT Manager James Barela. “This new technology gives riders a more convenient and connected transit experience while making it easier to travel locally and regionally.”

Key features of ACT MyCommute include:

Trip-planning across fixed-route, on-demand and paratransit services

Real-time regional transit connections and planning tools

Simplified booking and rider information

Improved accessibility all in one app

While the current ACT MyRide app allows riders to book on-demand and paratransit trips in Los Alamos and White Rock, the ACT MyCommute will have those same functions, plus allow riders to see real-time fixed route services and plan routes to Santa Fe and Albuquerque on other public transportation systems.

Axon Vibe releases new Go NYC app offering multimodal route planning

Axon Vibe has released its new Go NYC transit app built, , bringing subway, bus, regional rail, ferry and airport connections into one experience.

Designed to simplify daily commuting across the region, according to Axon Vibe, Go NYC allows riders to plan trips, check live departures, track trips in real time and quickly access their frequently used routes through smart favorites and home screen widgets.

“New Yorkers move across multiple transit systems every day, but the experience is still fragmented,” said Axon Vibe CEO Roman Oberli. “At Axon Vibe, we focus on simplifying the everyday transit experience, whether that’s checking a departure time from a widget or planning a trip across the region. Go NYC is designed to make the complex feel effortless.”

Key features include:

Real-time departures and service updates

Trip planning across multiple transit systems

Smart Favorites for frequently used routes and stations

Home screen widgets for instant updates

Nearby station and stop information

Integrated regional rail support alongside subway and bus services

While many commuters may rely on multiple apps to navigate different transit systems, Go NYC brings together services including the subway, bus, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North, AirTrain and Staten Island Ferry into a single connected experience.