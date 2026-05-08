Cincinnati Metro adds Red Bike integration to Transit App

Cincinnati Metro and Red Bike announced that Red Bike is now integrated into trip planning with Cincinnati Metro in the Transit App. Riders can now also purchase Red Bike passes directly within the Transit App.

The agency notes this integration is designed to strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity, making it easier for riders to get to and from transit centers and bus stops, reach final destinations and extend the reach of transit across the region.

With Red Bike now available in the Transit App, riders can connect their Red Bike account and check out bikes, plan trips that combine bus and bike, view nearby stations and check bike availability alongside real-time Cincinnati Metro service information.

“Great cities move best when everything works together, and Cincinnati is moving forward with purpose and collaborative vision,” said Red Bike Executive Director Doug McClintock. “With Red Bike and [Cincinnati] Metro working in tandem, we’re creating a more connected and convenient transit experience. We’re delighted to be part of the Transit App and excited to help more people blend bus and bike into how they move through our city.”

As both Red Bike and Cincinnati Metro note continued ridership growth, they say there’s an increased need for flexible, connected travel options.

“This is how a connected system should work,” said Cincinnati Metro Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Brandy Jones. “By integrating Red Bike into the Transit App, we’re helping riders bridge the first and last mile and making the entire trip easier and more accessible.”

Riders can use the Transit app to: