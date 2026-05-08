Moovit launches AI-powered app to better rider experience

Moovit is launching an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experience designed to remove the effort and uncertainty from public transit. The AI learns riders’ preferences, recommends the best route, explains why it’s the right choice and continuously manages the journey in real-time.

“At Moovit, we’re evolving from a navigation tool to a personal transit assistant,” said Moovit Chief Product Officer Ziv Kabaretti “Moovit handles the complexity so users don’t have to, whether that means optimizing faster routes, minimizing walking or avoiding disruptions. Users get the right level of insight to trust Moovit’s decision without overthinking it.”

The AI analyzes each suggested route across factors like travel time, transfers, walking distance and then displays clear, actionable insights so users instantly understand the tradeoffs of each option.

Key trip insights include:

Best for you: A personalized AI-driven recommendation based on a user’s travel history and preferences to suggest the optimal route for them

Weather smart: Routes optimized for real-time weather conditions to reduce exposure to rain, snow, extreme heat or cold. Moovit notes these routes reduce waiting, walking and limit transfers during inclement weather.

Tight transfer: Flags connections with short transfer windows.

High frequency: Highlights routes with frequent service and short wait times.

Additional trip insights: last departure, long wait time, earliest arrival, fewest transfers, direct and least walking.

Moovit notes the trip insights are available on both iOS and Android for Moovit+ subscribers. According to the company, riders can now quickly tailor suggested routes to match their priorities, including:

Fit: Prioritize routes with more walking

Fewest transfers: Minimize connections

Least walking: Reduce walking distance

Core filters are available to all users while advanced options are exclusive to Moovit+ on iOS and Android.

The AI features real-time disruption detection and trip recovery that continuously monitors the journey and proactively reroutes users the moment something goes wrong, minimizing delays and eliminating the need to manually plan. In addition, the AI now recommends the optimal departure time during trip planning, advising users when to leave to take advantage of faster routes and shorter overall travel time. These features are available on both iOS and Android for Moovit+ subscribers.

Moovit is also rolling out MoovitAI, a generative AI-powered search delivering clear, conversational answers to public transit questions, without the need to navigate multiple screens or menus. Previously available in beta, MoovitAI is now rolling out to all users on iOS, with Android to follow.