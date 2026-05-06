Pueblo Transit launches new RidePueblo real-time trip planning app

Pueblo Transit is launching a new app—RidePueblo—to assist transit riders in navigating all of the available buses and paratransit options in the city of Pueblo, Colo. The real-time app provides navigation, route specific updates, alerts and live tracking to help plan a trip with Pueblo Transit.

“We are excited to bring RidePueblo to our riders making navigation, real-time updates and the experience with Pueblo Transit easier, more accessible and a better experience for everyone,” said Pueblo Transit Director Ben Valdez. “The app is easy to plug in your trip, whether you’re riding from downtown to school, trying to get to work, grocery shopping or if you’re looking for the quickest route to your doctor’s appointment.”

RidePueblo is available in the App Store and Google Play Store for users to navigate bus routes in real-time. Passengers can view schedules, see where the bus is located in real-time or plan a future trip.

“Pueblo Transit can get you wherever you need to go and now it’s even easier to see what bus to take and what route in real-time from your phone using RidePueblo,” Valdez said. “There’s no more guessing, where is the bus? You can see right from your phone where your bus is and when it will arrive at the stop.”