IL: St. Louis International Airport launches app to track parking, shuttle buses

Travelers heading to their destinations via St. Louis-Lambert International Airport now have an app that tracks their shuttle bus from the various parking spots around the facility.

The airport's parking provider Super Park is offering travelers the opportunity to track their parking and terminal-to-terminal shuttles with an app called Passio GO! Users can mark the location of their vehicle and the estimated arrival times of their shuttles.

"The app tracks airport parking shuttles operated by Super Park from lots A, B, C, D, and E, as well as the airport's shuttle-to-shuttle service between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2," a press release from the airport reads. "Airport patrons obtain the tracking application by visiting the FlySTL.com homepage. From there, one scrolls down the page to the Parking tile, where a person will find a link to the STL Super Park Parking Shuttle tracking."

The app also comes in handy for those who need to transfer between terminals for a connecting flight or meet up with a fellow traveler on another airline.

According to the Passio Go! website, additional U.S. international airports that use the app include Denver, Pittsburgh, Pensacola, Boise and Houston. Colleges, universities and public transit departments in various cities across the U.S. also utilize the app for their transport operations.

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