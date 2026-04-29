TX: Metro shifts free electric shuttle bookings to new app for riders

Metro transit riders who rely on the on-demand electric shuttle will need to use a new app to book free rides.

The transit agency has announced that the Community Connector microtransit rides can now be requested only through the Metro On Demand app. The service is no longer accessible via the Ride Circuit app, Metro spokesperson Anna Carpenter said in an email.

"Basically, (the change) is just to simplify all of our microtransit services and on-demand services into one app," Carpenter said.

She said the availability of the free shuttles depends on the rider's service area and trip location.

The free rides are available in the Third Ward, Second Ward, downtown, the Heights and near Northside. The microtransit service began as a pilot program between Evolve Houston and the city. Metro later assumed oversight.

Metro recorded 96,945 microtransit rides in 13 months under Evolve, from Oct. 1, 2024, to Oct. 31, 2025, with the highest usage in the downtown and Third Ward service areas. The service is now operating under Metro's contractor, MV Transportation.

The shuttles offer short-distance free rides, helping residents make the first- and last-mile trips within their neighborhoods. Transit and city leaders said the service fills gaps in public transportation, particularly in underserved areas where residents rely on it to reach jobs, groceries and health care.

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