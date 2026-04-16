CDTA launches enhanced real-time arrival system within Navigator app, website in partnership with Moovit

Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), in partnership with Moovit, has launched an enhanced real-time arrival system within its Navigator app and website, helping the agency achieve a 90% arrival prediction accuracy for fixed routes. Navigator, powered by Moovit, serves as Albany, N.Y.,’s central mobility platform, enabling riders to plan trips, track vehicles in real time, pay fares and book on-demand services.

CDTA says the new system refines estimated times of arrival (ETAs) by analyzing real-time vehicle positioning, current traffic conditions and historical travel patterns to dynamically adjust positions for more reliable ETAs.

According to the agency, Navigator currently has:

30,000 monthly active users, including 8,000 daily active users

50% increase in monthly active users since 2023

More than 450,000 trips planned each month

167,000+ total downloads

CDTA says it has also seen significant reductions in FLEX on-demand waiting times following service adjustments, including transitioning to point-to-point pickup and drop-off, and the launch of a third zone in Saratoga Springs in late 2025.

“Delivering reliable, easy-to-use technology solutions across all CDTA platforms, including the Navigator app and cdta.org, is one of our top priorities,” said CDTA Director of Information Technology Thomas Guggisberg. “Moovit has been an outstanding partner committed to helping CDTA improve the quality of CDTA services and the informational products we provide to customers.”

According to Moovit Chief Product Officer, as the company “combines predictive AI technology with CDTA’s operational expertise, we’re delivering measurable improvements that riders can feel every day.”

Navigator is available for download on iOS and Android devices.