MTA introduces new app with accuracy improvements

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has unveiled its new mobile app—an app the authority notes is built to deliver an effortless experience navigating the largest public transit network in North America.

“New York’s transit renaissance goes beyond investing in great subway and bus service — we are making real improvements to the riding experience of millions of New Yorkers at every step of their journey,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Anyone who uses Train Time on the [Long Island Rail Road] (LIRR) or Metro-North knows that the MTA is capable of delivering an excellent app, now subway and bus rides can look forward to the same world class digital experience navigating our transit system.”

Riders can now access real-time subway and bus arrivals near them and view the real-time position of a train or bus and its estimated time of arrival at all its future destinations, giving riders the information to fully plan their trips from start to end. The authority says the new app also features live customer support to answer questions, as well as direct riders to other MTA services. The app is available in both English and Spanish.

“The new app for subway and bus customers is making a play to be another five-star download, just like TrainTime before it,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “This is what happens when you invest in and empower in-house talent — best-in-class innovation without the Big Tech price tag.”

The MTA notes that the new app was developed by an in-house team, many of whom left companies in the tech sector to work for the authority to develop tech-focused approaches to improve the rider experience. Being built in-house, the app came at minimal cost to the authority and allows it to be updated and improved regularly without having to rely on third parties.

About the new MTA app

The authority says this update is part of the MTA’s broader commitment to improving the transit system and delivering an overall better rider experience. The app is built for riders, with a focus on enabling New Yorkers and visitors alike to make informed decisions about their travel and plan an alternate route if a service change occurs.

“The new MTA app is all about giving subway and bus customers the smoothest ride possible,” said MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara. “Having quick access to real-time arrivals, clearer station layouts and better transfer information makes it easier to move through the system with confidence. Rider experience is at the heart of everything we do, and the new MTA App reflects that commitment.”

The new MTA app keeps popular features users currently rely on, including favorited lines, routes and stops, per-station arrival times for specific trains and buses and an in-app trip planner. The new app will also continue to allow users to book and manage Access-A-Ride trips.

The MTA says that the app will not store any user data, including location. Railroad customers will continue to benefit from the TrainTime App where LIRR or Metro-North Railroad riders can buy and use tickets, plan their trips and track their trains.

Below is a detailed breakdown of new features in the new MTA app:

Subway experience

Real-time subway arrival data, station wayfinding and transfers have been improved in several ways. The authority says the app features more accurate, higher-frequency updates to subway arrival times and locations; a clearer representation of stations with multiple levels and subway lines; information about service changes affecting individual subway lines at a specific station; markers showing riders where to stand on the platform for boarding, as well as exiting; improved labels for subway directions; improved service alert iconography; and live arrival times for subway-to-subway and subway-to-bus transfers.

Bus experience

The MTA says the new app enhances real-time bus service information, making it the go-to tool for bus riders. Features include more accurate, higher-frequency updates to bus arrivals and locations; trip-level views for favorited bus routes; real-time bus location markers; arrival times for all bus routes at a specific stop; improved bus stop iconography for easier navigation and live arrival times for bus-to-bus and bus-to-subway transfers.

Accessibility

The authority says the new MTA app is focused on providing fast, easy to find accessibility information for both subway and bus riders. Upgraded features include a new accessibility mode: a version of the subway map that highlights accessible stations, easier-to-find elevator and escalator status, support for screen readers and font scaling and continued integration with Access-A-Ride, allowing customers to book and manage trips.

Planned service changes

The MTA says the new app makes it easy to look up current and future subway and bus service changes for favorite lines. MTA lost and found

The new MTA app offers a direct link to the official MTA lost and found page, providing subway, bus and commuter rail customers with a quick way to file a claim for lost property.

Future updates

The MTA says this update establishes the foundation for continued improvements to the app. New features are expected later this year, including OMNY account management and ride history.