WRTA partners with Transit app as the digital platform for system information

Worcester Regional Transit Authority (WRTA) has partnered with the Transit app to make the app the recommended digital platform for the transit system while offering riders a free Royale membership.

With Royale, WRTA says riders get access to unlimited departure schedules, additional trip planning options, custom app themes and icons and more. WRTA can also directly communicate with riders through the app, keeping them apprised of important changes and events as they happen throughout the system.

“Through our partnership with Transit Royale, riders can enjoy real-time updates and trip-planning tools designed to enhance every ride. We are thrilled to be able to offer this premiere service to the members of our community,” said WRTA Administrator Josh Rickman.

The Transit app and WRTA are also improving the rider experience by providing updates about service disruptions, planned detours and service changes in WRTA’s real-time feed. These updates will appear for riders on the map and influence the trip planner results in Transit.

“Our mission has always been to help people get around without their own car,” said Transit app CEO Sam Vermette. “Every month we help eight million people around the world navigate their cities by bus, train, foot, bike and more, and that wouldn’t be possible without our agency partners. We’re proud to be working hand-in-hand with WRTA to unlock the best app experience for their riders.”