OmniRide partners with Transit App to provide real-time transit information

OmniRide has announced that it has partnered with Transit App to be the real-time information provider for its services. While OmniRide information is already populated within the Transit app, the commission is now working directly with the developer to ensure its riders get the most up-to-date information about services available. Whether to check the status of your regular bus route or for step-by-step directions, Transit can deliver OmniRide information. The Transit app now operates in 1,000 cities across 28 countries around the world, offering multi-modal trip planning and nearby departure times.

To further the partnership, OmniRide is offering riders free access to Transit Royale, a set of premium features within the Transit app that usually requires a paid subscription. Starting Dec. 2, OmniRide riders will be able to redeem their free Royale subscription directly through the app. With Royale, riders gain access to unlimited departure schedules, additional trip planning options, custom app themes and icons and more.

"Real-time bus location information is essential, and our formal partnership with the Transit App elevates this to a new level. OmniRide's introduction of the Royale feature at no cost to riders changes the conversation from simply asking, 'Where's the bus?' to considering, 'Where can I go with OmniRide?'” said OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider. “Also, by implementing trip-level surveys that ask about bus capacity and the cleanliness of bus stops, we can respond more effectively and enhance the overall rider experience.”

Transit and OmniRide are also improving the rider experience through:

OmniRide and Transit are collaborating to enhance OmniRide’s real-time and schedule data quality to give riders more reliable trip planning information. Automated detour detection and display: OmniRide riders also benefit from Transit’s AI-powered detour detection, which shows unplanned detours on the map after vehicles go off route in the same pattern.

Planned detours, service changes and disruptions in OmniRide’s real-time feed will appear for riders on the map and influence the trip planner results in Transit. Improved rider feedback: OmniRide is using the rate-my-ride feature to gather in-context feedback from riders in Transit about bus stop amenities, safety and on-time performance.

Access to OmniRide’s mobile fare options via the OmniPay app is coming soon. On-demand integration: Access to book trips on OmniRide’s Connect Microtransit on-demand service, for more flexible trips, is coming soon.

OmniRide’s current trip planner on its website will be transitioned to the Transit trip planner by the year’s end. Through this partnership, OmniRide and Transit have committed to an active relationship to try and make public transit more reliable and easier to use in Northern Virginia.