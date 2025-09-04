RIPTA launches RIPTA Ride – MTM Go app

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has launched the RIPTA Ride – MTM Go app to make it easier for RIde Program and RIde Anywhere paratransit passengers to book and manage trips. The agency notes the free app gives paratransit riders convenient access to trip information and booking features from their smartphones.

The app is available to eligible passengers with disabilities who are enrolled in RIPTA’s RIde ADA Paratransit program and RIde Anywhere premium program, offering a faster, more flexible alternative to calling RIde customer service.

With the new app, eligible riders can:

Request one-way or round-trip reservations up to 14 days in advance to locations they’ve previously visited.

Add a guest or personal care attendant to their trip.

Modify or cancel trips.

Track their trips in real time using GPS and view estimated arrival times.

“This new app gives our RIde customers more control over their schedules, reduces the need for phone calls and offers real-time updates that make the travel experience smoother,” said RIPTA CEO Christopher Durand. “This is part of our ongoing commitment to implement new efficiencies, like technology to improve accessibility and convenience for all of our riders.”

RIPTA notes riders who need additional support can still call the RIde customer service Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.