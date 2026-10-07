Luminator outlines transformation focused on integrated transit technology

Luminator Technology Group (Luminator) announced its transformation journey to what the company calls “a defining moment for the company and the industry it serves.”

"For nearly a century, Luminator was known as a provider of onboard hardware for bus and rail vehicles. Today, we are a different company," said Luminator CEO Magnus Friberg. “The new chapter of Luminator is customer-centric, forward-looking and focused on consistency, reliability and partnership.”

Luminator says its building its system architecture, developed on open standards for smooth interoperability, to future-proof transit technology for the unknown: hardware chosen for durability and future readiness, responsive customer support and software platforms scalable with a modern, forward-looking approach.

The company notes its focus is less on any single product and more on how the pieces fit together, endure and deliver consistent, reliable quality across every deployment.

"We are building for what our customers will need next, not only what they need today," Friberg said. "That means architecture designed to adapt, hardware built to last, software that keeps getting better, and data and analytics that give agencies deeper insight over time, with the goal of helping them anticipate needs before they become problems.”