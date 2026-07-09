Denver RTD adds Onward to Access-a-Ride on-demand service

Onward's Text2Book platform enables eligible riders to schedule, track and manage wheelchair-accessible trips through text messaging.
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July 9, 2026
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Denver Regional Transportation District
A Denver Regional Transportation District Access-a-Ride paratransit van number 623 traveling through the intersection of 15th Street and Broadway in downtown Denver, Colorado, displaying the agency's blue, red, and orange striped livery with the Colorado state flag emblem on a white Ford E-Series cutaway body.

A Denver Regional Transportation District Access-a-Ride paratransit van navigates the intersection of 15th Street and Broadway in downtown Denver, providing ADA-compliant demand-responsive transit service throughout the metro area.

Onward is now a partner of the Denver Regional Transportation District’s (RTD) Access-a-Ride, serving the greater Denver metro area.

Onward is delivering a rideshare type service with wheelchair-accessible vehicles to Denver RTD’s Access-on-Demand (AoD) customers via its Text2Book trip scheduling technology. Customers can book a trip without calling or downloading a new mobile app. Enrolled customers can text the word “book” to order, track and manage their trip. Onward’s AoD service transition overlaps with Denver RTD’s legacy program to ensure zero disruption to customers. 

According to Onward, Text2Book provides real-time trip tracking, configurable notifications via SMS, email or IVR phone call and easy cancellation—all through a customer’s text messaging app. Designed in collaboration with AARP’s AgeTech Accelerator, the tool was intentionally designed to serve older adults and individuals with disabilities who need accessible, intuitive tools that meet them where they are.

Expanding language services for Denver RTD AoD customers, Onward’s artificial intelligence chat agent, Paige, will serve customers in over 100 languages via Text2Book and website chat.

About the Author

Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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