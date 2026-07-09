Denver RTD adds Onward to Access-a-Ride on-demand service

Onward is now a partner of the Denver Regional Transportation District’s (RTD) Access-a-Ride, serving the greater Denver metro area.

Onward is delivering a rideshare type service with wheelchair-accessible vehicles to Denver RTD’s Access-on-Demand (AoD) customers via its Text2Book trip scheduling technology. Customers can book a trip without calling or downloading a new mobile app. Enrolled customers can text the word “book” to order, track and manage their trip. Onward’s AoD service transition overlaps with Denver RTD’s legacy program to ensure zero disruption to customers.

According to Onward, Text2Book provides real-time trip tracking, configurable notifications via SMS, email or IVR phone call and easy cancellation—all through a customer’s text messaging app. Designed in collaboration with AARP’s AgeTech Accelerator, the tool was intentionally designed to serve older adults and individuals with disabilities who need accessible, intuitive tools that meet them where they are.

Expanding language services for Denver RTD AoD customers, Onward’s artificial intelligence chat agent, Paige, will serve customers in over 100 languages via Text2Book and website chat.