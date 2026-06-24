PA: New fleet-wide internet service aims to keep CATA riders connected on the go

It’s never been easier for Centre Area Transportation Authority riders to stay connected on their commutes.

The public transit agency now offers onboard Wi-Fi service across its entire fleet, including fixed-route buses and CATAGo and CATARide vehicles. Riders can connect for free using guidelines and instructions provided to them through the “CATANET” network.

In a statement, CATA said the new Wi-Fi service aims to help riders use travel time wisely by checking emails, completing school assignments and staying connected with ease.

“People rely on CATA every day to get to work, school, appointments, and everywhere else they need to be,” CATA Chief Executive Officer Todd Horsley said in a media release. “We’re always looking for practical ways to improve the customer experience. Adding free Wi-Fi is a simple improvement that makes the ride more convenient and gives our customers another reason to choose CATA.”

The fleet’s free internet service arrives as CATA continues work to provide “customer-focused enhancements,” the agency said. Recent improvements include accessibility upgrades to CATA’s website and new “tap to pay” technology providing contactless payment options for riders.

It’s not yet clear how much CATA spent to install Wi-Fi upgrades to its fleet. The agency’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Centre Daily Times on Monday.

CATA, which largely serves the State College borough and College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton townships, operated under a $29.2 million budget during the 2025-26 fiscal year. More than $20 million of the agency’s budget is funded by local, state and federal subsidies.

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