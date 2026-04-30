OH: ‘Huge win’: Medina County approves transit notification system for riders

Medina County commissioners approved a series of upgrades Tuesday aimed at improving communication for public transit riders, while also discussing potential service changes for the county’s Amish community.

Transit Director Shannon Rine said the county will implement new passenger notification technology that allows riders to receive automated reminders and alerts when their bus is approaching.

Commissioners approved the $58,685 purchase of “Notifications” software from TripSpark Technologies. The system will send trip reminders via text, phone or email and notify riders when a bus is about 15 minutes away.

Rine said the technology will also allow passengers to cancel trips in advance, helping reduce no-shows and improve efficiency.

“This is a huge win,” he told commissioners. “A lot of agencies have it, I feel really happy that we’re going to be able to offer that to our customers.”

The board also approved $8,156 for new cellular equipment through Verizon to support a shift from traditional radio dispatching to a cellular-based push-to-talk system, which Rine said will improve communication between drivers and dispatchers.

Beyond the technology upgrades, Rine said the transit department is working to better serve the county’s Amish population in the southern part of the county.

The county currently operates a fixed-route service in that area, but is considering a transition to a more flexible, on-demand model. Rine said the change could better accommodate riders who transport goods such as produce and address issues with overcrowding on certain routes.

The department plans to engage with the Amish community directly, including organizing meetings to gather feedback and discuss potential changes.

Rine added that overall ridership is increasing, while costs per passenger have declined, which he attributed in part to more efficient scheduling and service adjustments.

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