MBTA expands Transit Screens @ Libraries initiative

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is growing partnerships with community libraries as part of the Transit Screens @ Libraries initiative, which brings real-time transit information into local libraries. MBTA says the initiative is expanding the reach of real-time information beyond stations and vehicles, making it easier for those who use community spaces to plan trips before they travel.

“Providing real-time information in places that riders can easily access it helps riders allows the public to make informed decisions, building confidence in using the [MBTA] and minimize stress,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “I've heard directly from the public that they want to know when their train or bus is arriving, so they can plan their commute. Our teams listened and created solutions with the support of partners like local libraries. Modernizing the [MBTA] isn’t just about track and fleet improvements, it also means improving and providing clear, accessible communication that helps riders make informed decisions.”

The authority notes that community meetings and surveys show that riders value accurate and reliable predictions, dedicated sources of real-time information and clear current-trip details. Currently, Transit Screens @ Libraries is deployed at libraries across the greater Boston region.

“The Massachusetts Library System is thrilled to connect local libraries to this unique offering at the MBTA,” said Massachusetts Library System Executive Director Sarah Sogigian. “Libraries have reported that the real time transit screens are appreciated by both patrons and staff that use public transportation. Community collaboration is essential to serve residents of the Commonwealth, and we're pleased to have helped contribute to this success."