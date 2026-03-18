WMATA launches digital assistant for Metro Access

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) are now allowing customers who call Metro Access to be connected to a 24/7 digital assistant that can help book trips, cancel rides and provide trip status information immediately without waiting for an agent. WMATA notes the digital assistant can book trips outside traditional reservation hours if the pickup time is beyond the day after tomorrow or at least 32 hours away. If additional help is needed, customers can still be transferred to a live agent.

“We’re implementing this tool in response to feedback from our customers who want faster answers and more flexibility when managing their trips,” said WMATA COO Leroy Jones. “The Metro Access digital assistant eliminates wait times for many common requests and makes it easier for customers to plan their travel.”

The digital assistant provides immediate assistance for routine requests and can share trip details via text message.

For trip bookings, WMATA notes customers should be prepared to provide:

Customer ID and date of birth

Pick-up and drop-off location information

Whether booking by pick-up or appointment time

Number of travelers

Mobility aid requirements

Any driver instructions

For trip status or cancellations, customers just need to provide their Customer ID and date of birth.

The agency says Metro Access customers can also manage trips through the MyTransit Manager mobile app, which allows customers to monitor trips in real time, view vehicle locations on a map, receive arrival notifications, rate their ride experience and share trip status with family members or caregivers.