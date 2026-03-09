Gatekeeper Systems agrees to provide OEM videos for Coach & Equipment Bus Sales paratransit vehicles

Coach & Equipment Bus Sales Inc. has agreed to a contract with Gatekeeper Systems Inc. to provide mobile data collectors, rear vision systems, video display mirrors and other interior and exterior video devices that are to be OEM factory installed on more than 55 new paratransit vehicles.

Gatekeeper Systems notes video plays an important role in paratransit vehicles to ensure an overall safer transportation environment and to protect people in transit.

Gatekeeper’s Rear Vision System provides a clear view behind the vehicle, including in complete darkness. When coupled together with Gatekeeper’s Video Display Mirror, it provides the bus driver with an easy-to-use rear view of the vehicle.