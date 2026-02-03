STM expands text message reporting service to the bus

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is expanding its text message reporting service to bus services. Customers can now report non-urgent safety issues on a bus, bus shelter or bus loop. STM notes text messages will be received directly in the monitoring room, then analyzed and assigned to the right resources at the right time, including safety ambassadors, special constables and the SPVM.

Since its launch in the métro network in November 2024, the agency notes approximately 25,000 reports have been received by the monitoring team, leading to more than 7,000 interventions by bus and métro safety teams.

“Our data shows that customers appreciate the text message reporting tool, as it facilitates interventions and strengthens the feeling of safety,” said STM CEO Marie-Claude Léonard. “We have therefore expanded access to this tool across the entire network. This initiative is part of our commitment to providing services that allow our customers to travel with full confidence.”

STM notes the tool complements other options already available to customers to report urgent situations that call for an emergency response, such as picking up the assistance telephone on the platform, using the intercom system on trains, notifying on-site STM personnel or calling 911.

The agency says it continuously rolls out and adjusts its measures to foster a sense of safety among its customers and employees across its network. STM plans to increase its teams’ presence this year on transit systems by deploying special constables and security ambassadors based on a dynamic station targeting approach driven by incident and reporting data. Plain clothe special constables working in pairs will also be on duty to detect disruptive behavior on trains. The STM further supports its teams by deploying an additional 10 new special constables, for a total of 181 constables in the field. A cohort of safety ambassadors is also on hand within the network to assist customers.

Starting this year, a cohort of ticket inspectors have been deployed across the network to check transit fares, ensure compliance with revenue protection regulations and raise customer awareness to prevent fraud.