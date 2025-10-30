Hitachi Rail starts implementing NVIDIA IGX Thor in its HMAX AI platform

Hitachi Rail has begun to implement the NVIDIA IGX Thor in its artificial intelligence (AI)-led digital asset management platform, HMAX.

The company says the new IGX Thor platform will provide up to eight-times higher AI computing and two-times better connectivity for Hitachi Rail’s HMAX products.

The system enables Hitachi Rail to offer customers enhanced, real-time edge AI processing that is fundamental to running and optimizing the performance of trains, signaling and infrastructure.

According to Hitachi Rail, the integration of the NVIDIA IGX Thor platform in its HMAX platform allows for real-time processing of large volumes of data on the trains or infrastructure.

By using AI-based algorithms at the edge, the company says the HMAX platform ensures only relevant information is sent back to the operational control centers.

According to Hitachi Rail Group CEO Giuseppe Marino, the technology “will strengthen reliability, efficiency and optimization for passengers and operators alike.”

Hitachi Rail notes the adoption of IGX Thor aligns with its broader program to apply trusted AI and data technologies across the transport ecosystem. The company launched HMAX in September 2024, and in September 2025, the company opened its $100 million lighthouse digital factory just outside Washington, D.C.