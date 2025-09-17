LYT debuts new platform user experience

LYT launched its redesigned, simplified user experience for agencies to manage traffic flow.

Over the past year, LYT says it partnered closely with agencies across the country to reimagine how teams interact with data. The company noted that leaders asked for tools that are easier to use, provide more accurate real-time information and bring operations together in one place.

“Agencies and communities need solutions that deliver,” said LYT Founder and CEO Timothy Menard. “The improved LYT experience was built alongside our partners to provide the reliability, efficiency and clarity they’ve been asking for. With LYT, cities can give buses, first responders and snow plows the green light to serve their communities when it matters most. They can even work toward giving high-capacity rail transport priority.”

A recent nationwide survey of transit professionals found:

39% said their current dashboards are “only moderately user-friendly with frustrations.”

31% described their dashboards as “somewhat challenging.”

43% cited a “lack of real-time data accuracy” and the need to “manually combine data from one system to another” as their biggest frustrations.

44% said fragmented information “moderately” limits their view of operations, while 29% called it a “significant” barrier.

53% said they are “very likely” to consider a new dashboard that makes accessing and sharing data easier.

58% believe a more connected, user-friendly solution would “significantly” improve their ability to respond to emergencies.

What’s new in LYT

One connected platform: Transit, public safety and public works teams can now manage bus priority, emergency response and snowplow operations in one place.

Transit, public safety and public works teams can now manage bus priority, emergency response and snowplow operations in one place. Simpler design: A clean interface with clear menus, updated visuals and a more intuitive map view help staff find and act on information faster.

A clean interface with clear menus, updated visuals and a more intuitive map view help staff find and act on information faster. Real-time visibility and reporting: Teams can track vehicles, signals and priority events live, and quickly generate route and intersection-level insights without extra manual work.

“A lot of attention was brought back to how to keep a simplified, elegant look, but with as much detail as possible,” Menard said. “[We’re] really trying to pull the signal out of all of the noise.”

LYT runs in the cloud, connects with existing signal infrastructure and reduces the need for roadside hardware and ongoing field maintenance. Agencies can start with transit and expand to emergency vehicle or snowplow priority as their needs grow.