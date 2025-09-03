Optibus releases digital driver bidding

Optibus has released digital driver bidding, a new solution forhow bus operators select work shifts and how agencies recruit and retain talent in a highly competitive labor market.

Optibus notes that according to the American Public Transportation Association, 96% of agencies report workforce shortages. Of those, 84% said the shortage affects service provision. Traditional manual bidding practices—which require drivers to come to the depot, even on off days, to select shifts and can contribute to scheduling errors and administrative friction—is one area that can be streamlined to improve driver retention.

According to Optibus, digital bidding replaces slower, paper-based bidding processes with a fully digital, seamless driver pick experience. Drivers can view, filter and submit roster picks directly through the Optibus Driver Portal from mobile or the web. Meanwhile, pick managers configure, publish and monitor bidding cycles in real time, all without requiring drivers to be physically present at the depot.

Operational benefits of digital bidding

Digital bidding can improve operations, turning the process into a streamlined, automated experience, from configuring pick cycles and assigning bid windows to resolving conflicts in real time.

Cut preparation time from weeks to days by configuring bid cycles, time slots and validations with a single click.

Eliminate the need for bid rooms and printing, reducing overhead and costs.

Help streamline and automate workflows for managers.

Help reduce administrative time and errors like missed picks, duplicate and incorrect assignments and seniority violations with automated rule enforcement.

Ensure stronger compliance with labor agreements by applying rules like seniority, union terms and work-hour limits and having issues flagged in advance.

A Better bus operator experience

Optibus notes digital bidding can modernize and improve the driver experience, giving them clarity, control and convenience:

Bid from anywhere using a phone or web browser without visiting the depot.

See picks in real time, based on preferences with unavailable options greyed out and filters to match personal preferences.

Manage absences, vacation and shift swaps in real-time all in one digital space, with live notifications and assignment confirmations from dispatchers.

“Service doesn’t run without drivers,” said Optibus CEO and Co-founder Amos Haggiag. “Digital bidding meets today’s workforce expectations and helps agencies and operators become modern, employee-focused employers, boosting retention in a highly competitive labor market.”