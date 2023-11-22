MTA upgrades cellular service at Grand Central Madison, Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica Station

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has upgraded the mobile connectivity experience for Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) customers. Enhanced cellular service is now available for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon subscribers at Grand Central Madison (GCM) and its tunnels, and at Atlantic Terminal, Jamaica Station and tunnels between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica Station. Designed, installed and managed by Boingo Wireless, the cellular service adds coverage between those critical LIRR stations. The expanded cellular service features 5G and LTE coverage and is complemented by free public Wi-Fi at Atlantic Terminal, Jamaica Station and GCM.

“Wireless connectivity is key to a 21st century transit system,” said MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “We are improving the system every day with capital investments and public-private partnerships in technology to respond to changing rider needs and expectations. With this added connectivity, we are closer to full wireless service in our system.”

The new state-of-the-art wireless network covers approximately 30 miles of Right of Way, including tunnels, and is designed to make travel and commuting easier, faster and more convenient. Riders can connect to the networks to access mobile tickets and the TrainTime app for up-to-the-minute information on train schedules and platform changes. Customers can also stay connected to work and enjoy streaming entertainment while in transit.

“LIRR customers coming into and out of Grand Central Madison and Atlantic Terminal will now enjoy full wireless connectivity and an enhanced customer experience,” said LIRR Acting President Rob Free. “These updates will keep Grand Central Madison and Atlantic Branch LIRR customers connected to friends, family or co-workers and to MTA news and alerts via the MYmta or TrainTime apps.”

“Fast, secure connectivity is essential to New York’s transportation systems and the MTA, LIRR and Boingo have worked together to give riders next generation communications infrastructure,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “Boingo creates wireless technologies across carrier cell services and Wi-Fi to provide a seamless and enjoyable connected public transportation experience, as well as streamline transit operations and enhance network security. Our team is proud to do our part in satisfying wireless demands for an enhanced rider journey.”