Kuban Transit Solutions launches pilot program to train small transit agencies on AI adoption

Kuban Transit Solutions (KTS) has launched an AI Launchpad for small and mid-sized transit agencies to train leadership on utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) for work in the sector that usually requires consulting and studies.

The pilot will be limited to three agencies at its launch, working to address the issue small transit agencies face with emerging technologies, including an inability to dedicate resources to plan, pay for and spin up new services with them. Targeted to each agency’s unique challenges, the company says the workshops are designed for leadership to learn how to incorporate off-the-shelf AI tools into their workflows to complete up to 50% of planning work in-house before consulting requests for proposals (RFPs) are issued.

“Small agencies are facing a widening gap: they need comprehensive planning studies but too often lack the budget for six-figure consulting contracts,” said KTS CEO Stephen Kuban. “At the same time, powerful AI tools now exist that are fully capable of handling research, peer benchmarking, demand analysis and scenario planning, but there’s no framework for applying them to transit-specific challenges.

“The result? Agencies can reduce planning costs by $20-50,000 per project while actually becoming better consulting clients—scoping work more precisely and paying for specialized expertise rather than basic data gathering,” Kuban added.

Pilot program structure

The AI Launchpad is designed to offer training and support delivered over seven months:

Two-day intensive workshop : The workshop provides hands-on coaching for up to four senior staff members on a challenge of their choosing. Rather than generic AI training, participants tackle an actual project they select such as microtransit feasibility, paratransit eligibility redesign, route network evaluation or procurement strategies. The workshop teaches fundamental AI skills that they can confidently apply to future challenges as well.

: The workshop provides hands-on coaching for up to four senior staff members on a challenge of their choosing. Rather than generic AI training, participants tackle an actual project they select such as microtransit feasibility, paratransit eligibility redesign, route network evaluation or procurement strategies. The workshop teaches fundamental AI skills that they can confidently apply to future challenges as well. AI tools and techniques : Participants will learn strategic research frameworks, research-to-action workflows and content creation techniques, while building the critical skill of selecting the right tool for each problem from today’s widely available AI platforms including NotebookLM, Perplexity, Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot and more.

: Participants will learn strategic research frameworks, research-to-action workflows and content creation techniques, while building the critical skill of selecting the right tool for each problem from today’s widely available AI platforms including NotebookLM, Perplexity, Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot and more. Customized resources : Each agency receives transit-specific prompts, frameworks, templates and personalized documentation of AI workflows and best practices tailored to their use case.

: Each agency receives transit-specific prompts, frameworks, templates and personalized documentation of AI workflows and best practices tailored to their use case. Six months of strategic advisory: Monthly one-hour office hours provide ongoing support as agencies apply AI to new challenges, troubleshoot implementations, validate their approach and document cost savings achieved.

Final applications are due Dec. 20, 2025, though the program may close earlier once all spots are filled.

Industry credibility and expertise

KTS says it brings proven expertise in AI applications for transit planning. Kuban’s recent publication in Mass Transit magazine’s September/October 2025 issue, “My Co-Founder is AI: Best Practices for Transit Agencies,” showcases a roadmap for integrating AI into daily transit operations. The article reflects KTS’ own operational approach: the company itself is built on AI-accelerated workflows.

Beginning Nov. 5, 2025, Kuban will host a three-part webinar series for the Community Transportation Association of America (CTAA) titled, Transit AI: Applicable Intelligence, previewing the methodology that participants will apply hands-on during the program workshops.

“The challenges facing transit aren’t getting easier: workforce shortages, aging infrastructure, evolving mobility patterns and tighter budgets,” Kuban said. “This new paradigm of AI tools is available right now to address them more effectively than ever—but only if transit leaders know how to apply them to their specific context. That’s what this pilot teaches.”

Market timing and industry need

While recent innovations have been widely adopted and extensively researched, the company says that smaller systems have faced a widening technology gap, with many still operating without the basic digital infrastructure that has become standard elsewhere.