MIT Transit Lab to develop AI hub for public transportation agencies

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Transit Lab has been awarded $2.1 million in funding from Google to support public transportation agencies’ real-time monitoring, operations control and passenger communication systems into a single centralized artificial intelligence (AI)-orchestrated platform.

MIT's project, the Public Transit Intelligence Hub (PTIQ), is part of a total of $30 million in funds Google awarded to 15 recipients for the Google.org Impact Challenge: AI for Government Innovation. Selected from a global pool of more than 2,600 proposals, Google says the projects selected are supporting governments that are addressing complex challenges using AI.

“Public transportation agencies are required to make decisions around the clock regarding real-time operations, control and passenger communication,” said MIT Transit Lab Associate Director and PTIQ Co-principal Investigator, Project Director and Technical Lead Awad Abdelhalim. “Our goal isn't to automate those decisions, but to make sure the people making them have the best information possible. By unifying and streamlining data and information flow from fragmented and siloed internal systems, PTIQ will improve the experience of both riders and the transit workforce.”

MIT Department of Urban Studies and Planning Head and Founder and Director of the MIT Mobility Initiative (MMI) Jinhua Zhao, is the other co-principal investigator on the project. The PTIQ program manager is MIT Lecturer Jim Aloisi, who directs the Transit Research Consortium, which will also work on the project. That consortium is comprised of researchers from the MIT Transit Lab, MMI and Northeastern University, where Professor Haris Koutsopoulos takes the lead.

In addition to providing funding for the three-year project, Google.org will provide pro bono support from its own engineers and AI product experts.

"AI holds incredible potential to transform public services, but there is often a gap between promise and practice,” said Google.org Global Head Maggie Johnson. “By equipping the 15 selected organizations with funding and pro bono support from Google's own AI experts, we are empowering the people closest to the problem to show what is truly possible. Together, we can ensure that AI makes a profound, positive difference in the everyday lives of communities worldwide."

MIT says the project will build on the group’s decades of experience in applied-research collaborations with transit agencies in major metropolitan areas throughout the world. PTIQ’s decision support interface for control center staff will integrate predictive models, optimization engines and large language model-based contextual reasoning. The decision-making based on that information will be left to transit staff, who can better balance the trade-offs of making one decision over another in these often incredibly complex situations.

“The hard part of integrating AI in transit is not the technology; it’s the institution,” Zhao said. “AI is evaluated on benchmarks. Public transit is assessed in the control center and on the streets. Over decades of work with transit agencies in Washington, D.C., Chicago, London, Boston, Tokyo and Hong Kong, we have learned to ask a different question. Not whether AI can do this, but whether it can work in the organization and whether the staff trust it. PTIQ is designed to ground AI in the institutional reality and behavioral nuances of a transit agency and bring machine intelligence and human judgment into one place.”

According to Abdelhalim, the evaluation of AI models relies heavily on deterministic, objective tasks, such as solving mathematical equations or generating code, but that "the vast majority of real-world operational tasks — like delivering public transit services — are highly dynamic, multi-stakeholder and lack a single correct objective answer. These complex spatiotemporal environments are the ultimate testbed for evaluating what AI systems can add to society."

PTIQ aims to transform the transit workforce experience, the transit rider experience, and the overall ability of transit agencies to efficiently respond to disruptions and unexpected events.

“We expect that PTIQ will take what is largely a siloed environment and connect it in ways that provide powerful benefits for the agency workforce and its riders,” Aloisi said, who is also a former secretary of transportation for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. “[Doing this by] improving response time, reducing platform and bus stop crowding, providing riders with higher quality and timely information, and supporting agency staff — from dispatchers to vehicle operators and communications staff — with high-quality, reliable, real-time information and solution sets.”