L.A. Metro taps Iteris to deploy transit-signal priority system across 13 corridors in Los Angeles County

Iteris, Inc., along with JMDiaz, Inc. and LYT, will be supporting the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) in deploying a countywide cloud-based transit signal priority (TSP) system across 13 major corridors in Los Angeles County. Iteris was awarded over $2 million for its role in the project, of which it says it is working with JMDiaz to provide design services, integration, testing and operational support for the new cloud-based TSP system, LYT Transit, which will be implemented at over 320 signalized intersections.

The initiative builds on the success of L.A. Metro’s Inglewood pilot project and represents a significant step toward improving bus speed, schedule reliability and overall transit performance throughout the region. The 30-month project—comprising a 12-month design phase followed by 18 months of operations and maintenance—is underway and expected to be completed by October 2027.

Iteris notes the deployment will leverage existing on-board automatic vehicle location systems, fiber optic communications, deployment of wireless communication systems, advanced traffic controllers and the LYT Transit TSP solution to provide TSP, reduce congestion and enhance passenger satisfaction for L.A. Metro riders.

“We are proud to partner with all stakeholders to help L.A. Metro significantly expand and advance the TSP infrastructure throughout Los Angeles County,” said Iteris Senior Vice President of Mobility Professional Services Steven Bradley. “Having supported [L.A.] Metro in the successful pilot project, we are excited to scale this TSP approach countywide to improve transit efficiency and reliability for thousands of riders.”