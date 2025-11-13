Brightline partners with Sotereon.AI to bring LIDAR to its system

Brightline is partnering with Sotereon.AI to bring Light Detection and Ranging technology (LIDAR) to its system. LiDAR works by emitting laser pulses to map a spatial image of an area or objects. The technology is most frequently used in autonomous vehicles, the defense industry, aviation and monitoring traffic patterns.

Sensors will be mounted to two Brightline locomotives, and Sotereon.AI will use its proprietary Overwatch perception platform to create a real-time, intelligent location maintenance product of Brightline’s corridor.

“This technology has the potential to transform the way railroads monitor and inspect their corridors,” said Brightline Vice President of Operations Michael Lefevre. “Applying this cutting-edge technology to the rail environment has not been done before. This is a perfect demonstration of two innovative companies looking at the way the rest of the industry does something and aspiring to more.”

Brightline notes the goal of the collaboration is to enhance the inspection and maintenance process by creating a real-time digital replica of the corridor, one that is continuously updated throughout the operational day. The teams will also use this deployment to assess what is possible when high-definition sensors are mounted to a rail vehicle traveling up to 125 mph.

“Brightline’s commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with our mission at Soterion.AI,” said Soterion.AI COO Greg Moya. “By listening to our customers and applying transformative AI to rail infrastructure, we are jointly pioneering LiDAR perception analytics in a way that’s never been done before—establishing a new standard for intelligent corridor monitoring.”