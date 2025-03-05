CobbLinc implements GPS receivers to its fleet as part of new AVL system.

CobbLinc is working to upgrade its public transportation fleet by fitting its entire fleet with Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) receivers as part of a new Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) system. This enhancement is designed to provide riders with real-time information through the newly launched myStop app. This app will allow passengers to monitor the exact location of all CobbLinc buses and take the guess work out of arrival times.



CobbLinc says the myStop app offers a variety of features aimed at improving the rider experience. Users can access both scheduled and real-time departures for every bus on all routes. Each bus stop in the CobbLinc system has been assigned a unique identification number, enabling riders to easily obtain departure information by entering their stop number found on the bus stop sign.



Riders can access the myStop app through CobbLinc's website or via the myStop app. For those who prefer text or voice communication, updates can be received by texting CLT followed by the bus stop number to 321123 or by calling CobbLinc customer service at (770) 427-4444.

CobbLinc says information gathered through the myStop app is transmitted to its operations via cellular communication, allowing for immediate corrections to scheduling and operational deviations. This data is also archived for future scheduling, route planning and performance analysis. In addition to real-time updates, riders can customize their myStop app accounts for alerts specific to their routes and receive notifications regarding service changes or delays.