City of Calgary awards CAD, AVL and APIS contract to Consat

The city of Calgary, Alberta, has awarded a contract to Consat to replace Calgary Transit’s ageing computer aided dispatch (CAD), automatic vehicle location (AVL) and advanced passenger information System (APIS). The new system aims to enhance the efficiency, safety and reliability of Calgary Transit’s services, benefiting both passengers and operational stakeholders.

The city of Calgary’s transit system, consisting of the CTrain light-rail transit (LRT) network and over 1,000 buses operating on 160 routes, relies on CAD/AVL/APIS technology to provide real-time vehicle tracking, efficient dispatching and accurate passenger information. Consat notes the current system has reached the end of its lifecycle, requiring a comprehensive upgrade to support future transit needs.

Project scope and deliverables

Consat will deliver a fully integrated CAD/AVL/APIS system designed to:

Improve passenger experience by providing uninterrupted real-time information and enhanced bus-to-bus and bus-to-CTrain connections.

Optimize operational efficiency through improved schedule adherence and advanced data analysis.

Enhance safety measures for both passengers and employees.

Ensure scalability for emerging transit needs, such as onboard navigation and real-time schedule displays for operators.

Consat notes the solution will include integration with existing systems and advanced yard management systems to streamline maintenance and dispatch operations.

“Our collaboration with Calgary Transit is a testament to our dedication to proactive innovation and customer-centric solutions. By implementing our Consat Telematics Solution, along with advanced yard management, we will empower Calgary Transit to achieve unparalleled operational excellence and provide real-time information to passengers, ensuring a seamless transit experience,” said Consat Canada CEO Roger Sauve.