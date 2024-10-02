MBTA and Swiftly pilot new transit navigation system

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) launched its new NextGen Bus Navigation Pilot Program, a new initiative designed to assist bus operators in navigating detours and other road challenges. In partnership with Swiftly, off-the-shelf tablet technology will be piloted in the operator cabs of up to 100 buses by the end of the year, providing turn-by-turn directions similar to navigation apps like Google Maps or Apple Maps. The NextGen Bus Navigation Pilot is supported by new features in Skate, the MBTA’s internally managed bus dispatching app, which allows the MBTA’s Operations Control Center to map out, monitor and manage unplanned bus detours on-the-fly.

“This technology is a step forward in improving service for customers and supporting our drivers who need to be nimble when unforeseen obstacles get in the way of running vehicles on regular routes,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “MBTA bus service is a great option for travel and we believe the new technology will result in more efficient bus service, reduced travel times and improved service reliability.”

“As we continue to improve bus service for our riders, it’s important to put our workforce in a better position to succeed. We all know how the ability to navigate our road network can vary from day to day and even hour by hour, affecting travel times. We are utilizing technology to give our dispatchers and operators the tools to make timely decisions and deliver improved and more reliable travel for our riders. The NextGen Bus Navigation Pilot does just that,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Providing our front-line bus operators with turn-by-turn directions is another example of the investments we’re making in our workforce, building a more resilient and nimble transit system. Credit goes to our Technology and Operations teams, along with our Safety Division that have worked to ensure the NextGen Bus Navigation Pilot Program is safely implemented.”



In designing and implementing the NextGen Bus Navigation Pilot, the MBTA is:

Using modern practices from the technology industry: Rather than relying purely on proprietary systems, the MBTA combined its in-house software engineering staff experts with an in-development tool from Swiftly.

Centering safety: Minimizing distractions is even more important for bus operators than for most drivers given their varied responsibilities keeping riders safe. The MBTA's Safety Division has been engaged since the pilot's inception, orchestrating testing and planning that helped Swiftly and internal technology staff ensure the pilot technology is supportive, not distracting, for bus operators.

Listening to front-line staff: For almost a year, MBTA and Swiftly iterated and tested with bus operators, inspectors and dispatchers, ensuring the turn-by-turn software and new detour features in Skate reflect the input and expertise of front-line staff.

Swiftly’s navigation solution will provide bus operators with audible and visual turn-by-turn directions from a low-cost, off-the-shelf tablet. Concurrently, new features in the internal Skate app allow bus dispatchers to draw detours on a map from the Control Center. Skate then allows the detour maps to be shared with inspectors and other staff who manage service in real time across the system. The MBTA plans to eventually push these detour directions to the in-cab Swiftly tablets and ultimately also to bus riders via industry-standard real-time open data feeds.

“We are delighted to partner with the MBTA to bring a modern navigation experience for the unique concerns of transit to life,” said Swiftly Chief Product Officer Meredith Bordoni. “With Navigation in Onboard App, transit agencies can prevent wrong turns, improve service reliability and safety, guide operators through detours and build operator confidence. While feedback from dozens of transit agencies informed Swiftly’s approach, the MBTA’s unique open data standard orientation and innovative development approach made the agency an extraordinary partner in solving transit navigation challenges for the whole industry.”