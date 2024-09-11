INIT to supply cloud-based charging management solution using CarMedialab technologies for MTA.

INIT is partnering with the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Guth DeConzo Construction Management to supply a cloud-based charge management solution using CarMedialab technologies for New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). The smart charging project will support MTA’s electrification plans in New York.

The project aims to transform four depots across New York with charge management technology, paving the way for the city's electric future. In the initial phase, approximately 255 charging points will be installed. As the project progresses, an additional 500 charging points will be added, supporting the plan to expand the charging infrastructure for a fleet of 5,800 electric buses by 2040. The transition, according to the MTA, is set to cut greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 500,000 metric tons annually, marking a significant step towards a cleaner New York.

The New York Power Authority is managing the charging infrastructure installation.

“We are excited to partner with INIT and CarMedialab to bring advanced electric bus charge management to such a pivotal project in New York City,” said Stuart Culver, director of construction Management at Guth DeConzo.

A key component of the project is the installation of local controllers in each of the six depots. The local controllers ensure the charging process continues reliably even without an internet connection, which allows intelligent charging of the electric buses in the event of server failures or network issues.

Another key element of the project is the integration of various standard interfaces to ensure smooth communication and interoperability between different system, including connecting the Yard Management System and the Computer-Aided Dispatch and Automatic Vehicle Location for seamless coordination and monitoring. The project also supports automatic preconditioning of electric buses, ensuring they are prepared for operation.

Additionally, the MODBUS interface will be implemented for effective substation monitoring, enabling precise control of energy flows. The comprehensive integration ensures efficient management of the charging infrastructure, contributing to the reliable operation of the electric bus fleet.

"We are proud to work with MTA New York and Guth DeConzo to bring our expertise in electric bus charge management to such an important project," said Maximilian Haag, head of sales public transport at CarMedialab. "Our solution not only supports the expansion of a sustainable transportation infrastructure, but also contributes to the efficiency and reliability of MTA's daily operations."