Lowell Regional Transit Authority launches Equans CAD/AVL system

The Lowell Regional Transit Authority (LRTA) has launched its new Computer-Aided Dispatch and Automatic Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL) and real-time passenger information system, which will provide real-time bus tracking, trip planning, automatic announcement and service alerts to all riders on a variety of media.

Selected for this project in 2023, Equans has already installed and commissioned the Equans CAD/AVL solution, real time passenger information and equipped all buses with Automatic Passenger Counters. With the new Equans CAD/AVL, LRTA can improve passenger experience and operations efficiency.

"By investing in cutting-edge technology and modernizing our transit infrastructure, we aim to elevate the quality of service we provide to our passengers," David Bradley, LRTA administrator. "This partnership with Equans marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards creating a more efficient, reliable and passenger-centric transit system."

The Equans CAD/AVL system includes ADA-compliant Automated Voice Announcement, relieving bus operators from having to announce it themselves. The CAD/AVL is fully integrated to the vehicle’s speakers and updates the destination signs automatically, even when buses interline.

The Equans CAD/AVL system now provides a GTFS Real-Time feed to Google, Transit App and LRTA’s website, which all utilize real-time service change updates, such as when a trip is cancelled/

Equans’ CAD/AVL system now offers new ways to access real-time information for LRTA’s customers, including Transit App, a real-time bus tracking website and digital signage at the Transit terminal. With LRTA’s new Real-time Transit bus app, riders can track buses in real-time, plan trips and receive alerts when their bus is close to arriving at their stop, or when a service change occurs.

Riders can “favorite” their most used stops to quickly access them from the home screen and set up reminders, so they never miss a bus again. Users can quickly get walking directions to any stop and tap the bus icon to see its actual location, direction of travel, last stop, on-time status and even how many seats are available on the next bus through new real-time bus occupancy technology.

One of the key highlights of this project is the implementation of Automatic Passenger Counting technology in all buses, which will facilitate accurate data collection and analysis. LRTA will benefit from reliable ridership data, real-time occupancy status shared with riders and a simplified annual NTD reporting process.

“We’re proud to support the LRTA in providing convenient, reliable and innovative mobility for their riders," Mai Miyata, project manager for Equans. "Our service proven CAD/AVL technologies are a great addition to the LRTA fleet to ensure riders get the very best in real-time passenger information.”