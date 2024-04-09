Richmond County Transit awards ETA Transit Systems CAD/AVL contract

Richland County Transit (RCT), operator of the Mansfield, Ohio, public bus system, has awarded a contract to ETA Transit Systems, which includes a comprehensive Computer-Aided Dispatch/Automated Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL) system.

ETA will provide RCT with:

Dispatch and planning software for optimized route management

Powerful analytics tools for streamlined National Transit Database (NTD) reporting

Onboard announcement systems for improved rider communication

Real-time passenger information systems for enhanced rider experience

The CAD/AVL system will provide RCT with a centralized platform for managing its 19-bus fleet. Dispatchers will gain real-time visibility into vehicle location, allowing them to optimize routes, respond to disruptions efficiently and improve on-time performance. Powerful analytics tools will streamline NTD reporting, a federal requirement for public transit agencies that receive federal funding. Onboard announcement systems will keep riders informed about upcoming stops and service changes. Additionally, a real-time passenger information system will provide riders with up-to-date arrival and departure times.

"We are proud to partner with Richland County Transit to deliver a comprehensive transit technology solution that improves operational efficiency and enhances the rider experience,” said Joshua Adler, lead project manager at ETA Transit Systems. “Our commitment is to providing transit agencies with the tools they need to deliver world-class public transportation.”