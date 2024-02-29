ETA Transit partners with University of South Alabama for CAD/AVL project

ETA Transit Systems has been selected to take on the Computer-Aided Dispatch and Automatic Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL) project for the University of South Alabama. The new partnership helps to expand ETA Transit's footprint in Alabama, building upon its prior contract with Auburn University.

"ETA Transit Systems is proud to partner with the University of South Alabama on this transformative CAD/AVL project," said Joshua Adler, senior project manager at ETA Transit Systems. "By integrating our advanced transit technology solutions with USA's transit network, we aim to enhance operational efficiency, streamline dispatch processes, and ultimately deliver a superior experience for passengers."

The agency will work to advance the university's transportation network, which will provide a safer, more efficient commuting experience for the community.