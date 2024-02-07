Bloomington Public Transit selects ETA to replace CAD/AVL

ETA Transit Systems has been awarded a contract by the Bloomington Public Transportation Corporation (BPTC) for a comprehensive CAD/AVL system replacement project. This partnership will establish a upgrade in public transportation technology.

ETA Transit Systems's transformative project will include:

New CAD/AVL System: Bloomington Transit will undergo a major transformation by replacing its outdated CAD/AVL system with ETA Transit Systems' web-accessible platform. The system promises to enhance fleet management and tracking, elevating operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction

Seamless integration: The CAD/AVL system will seamlessly integrate with Bloomington Transit's existing onboard equipment, ensuring a smooth transition and minimal disruption to daily operations. This integration will enhance real-time data collection and reporting capabilities

Elevating passenger safety: The addition of the Covert Emergency Alarm feature supports the agency's commitment to passenger security, providing an added layer of protection for both riders and operators

Automatic Voice Announcements (AVA): Passengers can anticipate an improved travel experience with AVA, offering clear and timely information about stops and essential updates during their journeys

Automatic Passenger Counting (APC) integration: The integration of existing APC sensors with the SPOT system will empower BPTC to collect precise ridership data, facilitating route optimization and resource allocation

GTFS-RT compatibility: ETA Transit Systems' CAD/AVL system fully supports the General Transit Feed Specification - Realtime (GTFS-RT), ensuring passengers have access to real-time information on routes, schedules and service disruptions

Streamlined access: Simplifying the passenger experience, the system will offer a single sign-on solution, streamlining access to digital signage and critical transit information for riders. Passengers will be utilizing the SPOT app to track buses and see bus stops and schedules in real time

"Our dedicated team's expertise and commitment to excellence allowed us to complete installation on all 38 buses within an impressive four-week timeframe," said Joshua Adler, project manager at ETA Transit Systems. "This achievement showcases our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional results to our clients."

"This contract underscores BPTC's dedication to delivering high-quality, dependable and secure public transportation services to the Bloomington community," said John Connell, general manager, BPTC. "The new CAD/AVL system represents a significant stride in enhancing passenger experiences and operational efficiency and is the first of many technology upgrades as the transit system implements the TransformBT Strategic Plan. We are looking forward to using the data from the ETA Transit Systems to make critical decisions and guide the future of transit in the region."